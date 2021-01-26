Vaccine Tracker: See how Virginia is doing in distribution according to CDC

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking COVID-19 rollout across the country.
According to the data from the CDC, as of Jan. 26, Virginia has administered 6,969 people per 100,000. Which is higher than more than 20 other states, including border states of Tennesse, Maryland and North Carolina.
CDC data says 1,172,375 doses have been distributed in the state, which is 13,735 per 100,000 people.
According to Gov. Ralph Northam’s Office, “We have administered approximately 51% of the doses received. That’s very close to the national total (53%), and better than 13 other states, including Maryland, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.”
According to data from the Virginia Department of Health on Jan. 26, the seven-day average doses administered each day is 24,790.
