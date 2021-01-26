Forecast: Wintry weather ahead

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a mild day on Wednesday, we track potential for a little snow Thursday morning, and another wintry system possible early next week.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds clear out. Lows in the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Best weather day of the week to be outdoors. Lows mid 30s, high around 50.
Snow POSSIBLE BY midnight Wednesday night and COULD continue through shortly after sunrise Thursday. Some light accumulations likely with a dusting to around an inch in places that get snow. Snow is more likely south of Richmond/south of I-64 where up to 2″ will be possible across southern Virginia
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day for the morning. Icy spots possible. Quick exit of any early morning snow showers. Then skies clear quickly Morning low in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. (Early AM Precip Chance 40%).
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows low 20s, highs near 40.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.
First Alert: Another storm system with a wintry mix possible early next week.
SUNDAY: A wintry mix possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s. (Precip. Chance 60%).
MONDAY: A wintry mix with snow possible. Lows mid 30s, highs low to mid 40s. (Precip Chance: 60%)
TUESDAY: Cloudy. A wintry mix or snow may linger. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 30s. (Precip Chance: 30%)
