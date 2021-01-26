Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce are returning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just a few weeks after McDonald’s debuted their Spicy Chicken McNuggets, fast food eaters around the country were left empty-handed and broken-hearted. Both the nuggets and, arguably the best sauce on the chain’s menu, Mighty Hot Sauce were gone. Like a budding relationship snuffed out before it could truly blossom.
The country begged.
And pleaded.
And now our prayers have been answered.
Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made with cayenne and chili peppers, the Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce will be returning to participating restaurants for a limited time on Feb. 1!
As an added bonus, from Feb. 2 - 6, customers can get a FREE 6-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets exclusively on their McDelivery with Door Dash order of $20 or more, using code SPICY.
Make sure to snag your Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce orders fast. The company says the hottest menu items in town won’t stick around forever.
Bless you, McDonald’s.
