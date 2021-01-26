Rocky Mount officers terminated following Capitol riots

“We want to reinforce our commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our citizens and business, and to upholding the law. Our officers are held to high standards for how they conduct themselves on and off-duty and we are proud of the dedication and sacrifice made to keeping our community safe. The process we have gone through reinforces how seriously we aim to uphold these standards and how important it is to communicate that the department works in the best interest of everyone’s safety.”