Police: Suspect sought after robbing employee at drive-thru

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for a suspect after robbing an employee in a drive-thru.
On Jan. 25, around 4:15 p.m., police responded to the 4900 block of W. Broad Street for the report of a robbery.
Employees were working in the drive-thru, while a man was standing nearby.
The man gradually walked closer to the store employees and demanded money while indicating he had a weapon.
The suspect knocked down the store employee, grabbed the money, and was last seen running towards 50th Street, then across West Broad Street near Willow Lawn Drive.
The suspect is described as a male, dark complexion, 5′10″-6′0″, 190-210 lbs., black jacket with faux leather sleeves, light colored blue jeans and red basketball shoes.
Anyone with information about this crime, please call Detective Tuzzo at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers 780-1000.
