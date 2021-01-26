Police investigating string of car break-ins across metro area

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were broken into over the weekend at a county park.
Officers said on Saturday, Jan. 23 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., five cars parked at Rockwood Park had a window broken and items stolen from inside.
“A purse was taken from each vehicle,” police said. “Some credit cards from the purses were used at stores in the area.”
Police added the vehicles were locked at the time.
Similarly, Henrico police responded to Short Pump Park that same day for reports of vehicle larcenies as well.
“Last weekend we did have three incidents here along Pump Road at the Short Pump Park,” said Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka. “We’re seeing this in the metro-Richmond area where people go into these populated parks and it’s a crime of opportunity where people are able to take the items - get in and get out.”
While Pecka said people are taking initiative with locking their vehicles, those belongings are still being left behind.
“When you come to these parks, travel lightly with only the necessary items you need such as your license and things like that,” he added. “Those items are so small that you can keep them on your person and not in your vehicle.”
Meanwhile, authorities urge you to file a report if this has happened to you saying it will help investigators at other agencies as well.
“It allows for investigators to look and look at crime trends, not only in Henrico but across the area,” Pecka said. “Frequently we do share that information and try to develop trends and suspects.”
On Tuesday, a Chesterfield police spokeswoman added a total of 10 car break-ins were reported on Monday alone.
- Manchester Family YMCA (Hull Street Road): Four vehicles had windows smashed and items taken
- A shopping center (9900 block of Hull Street Road): One vehicle had a window smashed, but no items were taken
- Swift Creek Family YMCA (Hampton Park Boulevard): Five vehicles had windows smashed and items taken
Anyone with information on these Chesterfield is urged to contact police or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
