Community raising money to donate N95 masks to CCPS employees

“Chesterfield parents want to ensure that our teachers are as protected as they can be. Higher community case numbers and new COVID-19 variants mean our staff needs the most protective masks possible. Friends of Chesterfield Public Schools Coalition has purchased 2,600 CDC-approved N95 masks to distribute to CCPS employees,” the coalition wrote online. “We are setting an initial goal of $5,000 to cover the cost of the masks, and we will purchase more masks should donations exceed that amount.”