Chesterfield County Supervisors: Virginia vaccine campaign is totally defective

“As of today, Virginia has administered about 50 percent of the doses distributed to us. That is due to a few different factors: 1) data entry issues undercounting our progress; 2) allocation to the federal partnership responsible for vaccinating long-term care facilities; and 3) some providers who are continuing to save shots for future use. We have made immense progress in addressing these challenges, and the Governor will update Virginians on next steps during tomorrow’s press conference. While we are nearly at our goal of 25k shots per day—more than twice as many as we were giving two weeks ago—we have additional work ahead.”