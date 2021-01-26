Chesterfield County launches pre-registration tool for COVID-19 vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Health District announced an online tool for people in Phase 1a or 1b who wish to pre-register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is now available.
The tool does not reserve a vaccine or create an appointment, but it does collect contact information, so that when vaccine is available, VDH can contact you to make an appointment.
The pre-registration tool is available by on the Chesterfield Health District website under “COVID Phases,” and then click on “Phase 1b.”
Friends and family members are encouraged to assist those with limited or no computer resources. Online pre-registration is highly recommended.
You can still pre-register using our hotline at (804) 318-8207.
However, phone systems have been, and likely will continue to be, completely overwhelmed, so please pre-register online if at all possible.
Vaccine demand is extraordinarily high and supplies are significantly limited.
Those who provide their contact information may not receive a return call or email for days or weeks, and may not get a vaccine appointment for weeks or even months.
