Police investigating after teen arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the arm on Monday.
Police were called around 3:40 p.m. to the area of Weston Circle and West Cawson Street for the report of shots fired.
While police were searching the area, police were called to John Randolph Medical Center for the report of a teen with a gunshot wound to the right arm.
“The 17-year-old male victim was in the area of Weston Circle and West Cawson Street when he encountered the offender,” police said.
Officials said there was an altercation and the suspect shot the teen.
A friend drove the victim to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury. The identity of the victim is being withheld due to the incident being investigated.
Police say the offender is described as a black male, light skin wearing a dark-colored hooded shirt and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lead Detective Kate Williamson at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.
