Over 4,700 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreases to 12.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 483,326 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 4,707 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 6,174 deaths and 20,860 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,079,311 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 12.5%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Nine new outbreaks were reported on Tuesday. The total in the state is now at 2,249.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 55,578 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 18,235 cases, 675 hospitalizations, 199 deaths
- Henrico: 17,660 cases, 759 hospitalizations, 333 deaths
- Richmond: 12,213 cases, 619 hospitalizations, 123 deaths
- Hanover: 5,590 cases, 215 hospitalizations, 96 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,432 cases, 117 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Goochland: 980 cases, 35 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
