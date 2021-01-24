VSP: Missing senior possibly driving through Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A missing Virginia woman could be driving on interstates in Central Virginia, according to a Senior Alert from Virginia State Police.
Paula Kay, a 68-year-old woman, was last seen on Towles Mill Road in Partlow, Virginia around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. Police say she may be driving a silver 2010 GMC Acadia with Tennessee plates 920-KMF.
Investigators believe Kay is driving to Moore, Tennesee, via interstates 95 South, 64 West and 81 South.
Kay is described as white, 5-foot-4-inches tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. Her clothing description is unknown.
Police say the senior suffers from cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.
Anyone with additional information regarding Kay’s whereabouts should contact the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540-582-7115.
