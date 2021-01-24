1 hospitalized, multiple residents displaced after Richmond apartment fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was hospitalized and multiple residents were without a place to stay after a fire broke out at the Dominion Place Apartments, a housing community for seniors downtown, Saturday night, Richmond Fire said.
Crews arrived at the scene at 1025 W. Grace Street to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a single apartment on the fourth floor.
One person was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Multiple residents were displaced. An exact number was not immediately known.
Crews managed to extinguish most of the fire and marked the incident under control at 9:47 p.m. before a second alarm was determined, according to a tweet from fire officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
