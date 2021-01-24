Man struck and killed by car in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Sunday.
Investigators said that it happened near Karl Linn Drive at about 1:25 a.m.
They said that a man was in the roadway in a wheelchair when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling East on Midlothian Turnpike.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The driver of the striking vehicle remained until police arrived on the scene.
Police are withholding the identification of the victim until next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story.
