Man hospitalized after Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was taken to the hospital after a house fire on Richmond’s southside Saturday night.
The fire happened at a home in the 3100 block of Baronet Dr.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Initial reports said a male was possibly inside. After searching the home, the male victim was located down inside. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported. A cause of the fire was not immediately available.
