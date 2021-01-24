First Alert Weather Day: Light snow tonight into early Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Light snow is likely tonight and early Thursday.
The National Weather service has our Southernmost counties under a Winter Weather Advisory. In the blue counties of Mecklenburg, Brunswick, Greensville, Sussex, Southampton counties, 1-2″ of snow is expected. There would likely be road impacts there.
Our Richmond Metro is for a dusting to 1/2″ snow. Most accumulates on grassy surfaces but as it melts on roads, it could then freeze, meaning we should be careful for icy spots Thursday morning.
Thursday will clear and dry quickly-- the bulk of the day will be sunny and cold and WINDY.
