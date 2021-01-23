Where are the vaccines? State vaccine coordinator says to expect delays

“Some of it’s going to happen through large-scale vaccinations, some of it’s going to happen through partnerships with pharmacies that focus on segments of the population,” Avula said. “A significant amount of this vaccine is being reserved for CVS and Walgreens for those long-term care facilities. They’re working as quickly as they can to get through all of the facilities on their list by the end of January, and it looks like we’re going to be very close to that target.”