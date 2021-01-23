Virginia ticket wins $2 million in Mega Millions drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One lottery player who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Gate City, Virginia, won a $2 million prize during Friday’s drawing.
As the Mega Millions jackpot reached the third-highest in US history, the Virginia lottery also reaped some of the benefits. During the 37 drawings that began in September, Mega Million ticket sales generated about $29.1 million in profit for Virginia’s K-12 public education.
On Friday alone, more than 214,000 Mega Millions tickets won prizes, including the $2 million winner.
According to the Virginia Lottery, the $2 million ticket was bought at the Wilderness Road Market on 3952 Highway 23 in Gate City.
A $20,000 ticket was bought at the Harris Teeter on 19350 Winmeade Drive in Leesburg.
Tickets that won $10,000 were bought at:
- 7-Eleven, 8211 Old Centreville Road in Manassas Park
- Fas Mart, 2600 East Main Street in Richmond
- JR. Market, 3601 East Ocean View Avenue in Norfolk
- Martin’s Food Market, 15361 Montanus Drive in Culpeper
- Beach Shell, 705 22nd Street in Virginia Beach
- Online via valottery.com
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11 p.m., livestreamed at valottery.com. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350. The odds of winning any prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 24.
