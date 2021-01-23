Virginia officers at Capitol riot suspended without pay

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Rocky Mount police officers are facing federal charges for their involvement in the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol were suspended without pay as of Friday, Jan. 22.
“This action is part of our ongoing cooperation with the federal investigation into the presence of both men at the Washington, D.C. Capitol building on January 6. We are fully aware of the serious nature of the information contained in the federal arrest warrants and are continuing to assist with federal agents as they investigate this matter,” added the Town of Rocky Mount.
Along with the Rocky Mount Police Department, the town says they are prepared to conclude their investigation early next week and release another update.
Off-duty Rocky Mount Police Officer Jacob Fracker bragged to a friend on Facebook that he “pissed in Nancy P’s toilet” during the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol.
According to an FBI search warrant obtained by the Daily Beast, agents found photos, videos and messages to others that directly link Fracker to the breach. Fracker is also a corporal in the Virginia National Guard.
Fracker and fellow Rocky Mount Officer Thomas Robertson are the subjects of federal charges related to the events of Jan. 6, and have since been placed on administrative leave by the police department.
They were both arrested during the week of January 10 and charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count each of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.