VCU bounces back, stomps Dayton

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coming off its worst half of basketball of the season, VCU took control for an entire 40 minutes.
Bones Hyland scored 28 points and the Rams dominated from the tip-off, topping Dayton, 66-43, at the Siegel Center on Saturday afternoon. VCU improves to 11-4, 4-2 in Atlantic 10 play.
Mike Rhoades saw his team charge out of the gate, opening up a 23-6 lead with 6:59 to play in the first half. The black and gold flexed its muscle at both ends of the floor and took a 33-13 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
The Rams swelled the cushion to as many as 30 points in the second half and were never challenged after halftime, a big step after blowing a 15 point lead their last time out in a loss at St. Bonaventure.
VCU’s defense held Dayton to 31 percent shooting from the floor, and just 3-of-20 from beyond the arc. The black and gold also owned the battle of the boards, 44-32, and picked up 36 points in the paint to just 22 for Dayton. Rhoades’s team also swatted nine blocks on the day, five coming off the hand of Hason Ward.
Hyland was the Rams’ biggest offensive weapon, knocking down five three-pointers as part of a big performance. The sophomore guard added five rebounds Ace Baldwin was held out of the scoring column, but dished out five assists. Levi Stockard III and Ward pulled down six boards apiece.
VCU is back in action on Wednesday as UMass visits the Siegel Center.
