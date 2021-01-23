Va senator who defended Capitol rioters faces censure effort

Amanda Chase (Source: NBC12)
By Associated Press | January 22, 2021 at 8:24 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 10:29 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Virginia Senate appears likely to censure a GOP state senator who defended those who stormed the U.S. Capitol and whose public apology effort fell flat.

11th District Senator Amanda Chase, a hardcore acolyte of former President Donald Trump who is running for governor, tried to head off a censure resolution Friday by giving a floor speech.

In the speech she said she was “completely horrified” by what happened during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and condemned the violence that occurred there.

But Democrats said her rambling speech only made things worse.

