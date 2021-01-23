Nearly 3,800 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreases to 12.7%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 472,447 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 3,792 case increase in the past 24 hours.
A nearly 10,000 case increase was reported on Sunday and is likely due to “exposures during the holidays,” according to VDH.
The health department is also reporting 6,078 deaths and 20,712 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 5,007,050 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 12.7%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Twelve new outbreaks were reported on Sunday. The total in the state is now at 2,239.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 54,957 cases associated with the outbreaks.
VDH is also tracking outbreaks at the state’s public and private universities and colleges. Currently, there is only one outbreak reported at Averett University, which has 38 cases.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 17,706 cases, 670 hospitalizations, 198 deaths
- Henrico: 17,176 cases, 756 hospitalizations, 330 deaths
- Richmond: 11,978 cases, 618 hospitalizations, 119 deaths
- Hanover: 5,441 cases, 213 hospitalizations, 95 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,336 cases, 117 hospitalizations, 36 deaths
- Goochland: 949 cases, 35 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
