Missing 29-year-old Gloucester woman found dead

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WWBT) - The body of a missing 29-year-old woman was found Friday in Norfolk, more than seven weeks after she was last seen in Gloucester.
Members of local and state police located the body in a swamp area behind the Fox Mill subdivision, according to Gloucester police. The Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk identified the body as Ashley Cerasole, a resident of the Cary Adult Home who was reported missing on Dec. 3.
Police say further investigation, as well as an autopsy, is underway to determine the cause and manner of death.
Cerasole was last seen at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Dec. 3 by video surveillance, walking south on Main Street near Fire Station #1 in Gloucester. From there, she continued to walk south on Main Street in the direction of Walmart. Cerasole was wearing a light-colored top, dark jeans or slacks and black and white shoes.
Anyone with additional information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 804-693-3890.
