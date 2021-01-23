Man killed after running off road, striking parked tractor-trailer

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 22, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 7:24 PM

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a man was killed on Friday after running off the road and striking a parked tractor-trailer.

Troopers were called around 2:14 a.m. on Jan. 11 to the crash along Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County

Police said a 2003 Volkswagen Passat was headed south when the vehicle ran off the road to the right. The driver then came back onto the road, then ran off the road left and struck a flatbed tractor-trailer that was parked off the roadway.

The driver, D’Quincy Person, 54, of Petersburg, died at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police continue to investigate.

