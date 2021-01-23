Looking for a vaccine? Here’s where to sign up by locality

For inquires about vaccinations, you must email the Chesterfield Health District at Chesterfield_COVID@VDH.Virginia.Gov. Chesterfield’s Health District Director, Dr. Alexander Samuel, said the county will be phasing out of the email form and replace it with a digital survey form. The form will be used to notify those who complete it about when they can sign up for a vaccine. Samuel hopes that the new updated method will be live sometime next week.