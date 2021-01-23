Looking for a vaccine? Here’s where to sign up by locality

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Looking for the right place to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine can feel a lot like finding a needle in a haystack. With a little over 100,000 vaccines being shipped to the commonwealth every week, the demand has never been higher.
Dr. Danny Avula, director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments, said the 105,000 weekly doses are getting divided among localities based on population. In addition, each health department in the state is in charge of distribution in their own way, and some doses are being tied up at pharmacies.
“A significant amount of this vaccine is being reserved for CVS and Walgreens for those long-term care facilities,” Avula said during a tele-press conference on Friday. “They’re working as quickly as they can to get through all of the facilities on their list by the end of January, and it looks like we’re going to be very close to that target.”
So, how can you sign up for the vaccine? A great place to start looking is on the VDH Health District Directory found on the VDH website.
Once there, you can click on the health district where you live for more information on how to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
While it doesn’t guarantee you a shot, in many cases your information will be put on an online database. When vaccine opportunities open, you can be notified sooner on when to sign up.
You can reach the districts’ call center at 804-205-3501, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except major holidays. For more questions, you can also email them at RHHDvax@vdh.virginia.gov.
This district includes Goochland, New Kent and Charles City. If you live in this health district, you need to fill out this survey to be notified for future vaccine events. The Chickahominy Health District can also be reached by phone: Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. For General Inquiries: 804-365-3240. After Hours: 877-ASK-VDH3.
For inquires about vaccinations, you must email the Chesterfield Health District at Chesterfield_COVID@VDH.Virginia.Gov. Chesterfield’s Health District Director, Dr. Alexander Samuel, said the county will be phasing out of the email form and replace it with a digital survey form. The form will be used to notify those who complete it about when they can sign up for a vaccine. Samuel hopes that the new updated method will be live sometime next week.
This District serves the cities of Emporia, Hopewell, and Petersburg and the counties of Dinwiddie, Greensville, Prince George, Surry, and Sussex. Anyone that would like more information on how to register for a vaccine, should call 804-862-8989 and ask for Tony Anderson or email, CraterCOVID19Vaccination@vdh.virginia.gov.
