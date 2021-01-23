’Irresponsible and selfish’: UofR reports 54 COVID-19 cases, expresses frustration over parties near campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond reported what it calls a “disturbing” uptick in COVID-19 cases less than a week after the spring semester began.
The university has 35 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, including 21 students who are in Richmond but have not gone through the move-in process.
Since the semester began on Jan. 19, UofR has reported 54 total COVID-19 cases, 44 students and 10 faculty members, respectively.
Steve Bisese, the university’s vice president for student development, posted a letter on Friday regarding new cases and recent student gatherings. He said the school is aware of at least two parties that happened over the last week: one off-campus and one on campus.
“We also know that our positive cases among students are most often associated with parties or other social gatherings where people are not wearing masks and are not following our Physical Distancing Framework,” Bisese said. “The irresponsible and selfish decisions of a few individuals put us all at risk and clearly violate the University’s Interim Conduct policies.”
Bisese said it is disappointing to need to remind students to comply with health and safety protocols, such as wearing a mask, avoiding social gatherings and staying on campus.
“If this behavior does not cease, we will face the prospect of going remote like we did last spring,” Bisese said. “... I’m imploring you to reach into the depths of your selflessness to demonstrate care for one another and the entire Spider family. Your actions and your examples matter.”
