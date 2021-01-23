Forecast: Still chilly on Sunday, heavy rain Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Still chilly for Sunday, then a cold rain for Monday. Watching Thursday of next week for a chance of rain changing to snow.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
MONDAY: A cold rainy day. Some mix possible in far northern Virginia (Orange County points north/west). Lows near 30, highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
TUESDAY: Rain ends early, then some sunshine. A warmer day. Lows mid 30s and highs lower 50s. (AM Rain Chance: 70%).
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs low 50s.
First Alert: Late next week could bring a shot of wintry weather. Check out what we know now on the First Alert Weather Blog.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain, possibly changing to snow. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows low 20s, highs near 40.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.