Coming out of COVID pause, Spiders upset by La Salle

La Salle came out of the gate hot in the second, going in front and swelling the gap to 53-46 with 16:03 left on the clock. Richmond, however, had more left in the tank, using a 13-4 run to take a 59-57 lead with 7:24 remaining. The defense could not hold off the Explorers, though, as the visitors went back on top and opened up another seven point advantage and made their free throws down the stretch.