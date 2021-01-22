Richmond to give out 100 more PPE kits to small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond is giving out 100 more PPE supply kits to small businesses in addition to the 500 that were distributed in the past two weeks
The distribution will be on Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.
Due to limited supplies, those interested should preregister, otherwise, kits are not guaranteed.
Small business representatives must verify their business is in the city by providing a copy of their business license, receipt of an application for a business license, utility bill statement, tax invoice or payment, or other similar documentation.
To register, click here.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.