Police search for suspects who stole trailer with tools inside

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the suspect who stole a trailer in Chesterfield County.
Officials said the silver 2013 Pace trailer was stolen sometime between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 from the 10700 block of Hull Street Road.
“Surveillance video shows a white, older-model, single-cab pickup truck with a toolbox on the back drive off towing the trailer,” a release said.
The trailer contained about $10,000 worth of tools.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
