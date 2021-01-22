Police search for suspects who stole trailer with tools inside

Police search for suspects who stole trailer with tools inside
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. (Source: Crime Solvers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:36 PM

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for the suspect who stole a trailer in Chesterfield County.

Officials said the silver 2013 Pace trailer was stolen sometime between Nov. 24 and Nov. 30 from the 10700 block of Hull Street Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

“Surveillance video shows a white, older-model, single-cab pickup truck with a toolbox on the back drive off towing the trailer,” a release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

The trailer contained about $10,000 worth of tools.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.