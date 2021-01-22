3 Goochland schools delays dismissal due to protests in vicinity

GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three Goochland County Public Schools delayed the dismissal of students out of the abundance of caution due to protest activity in the area.
Goochland Elementary, Goochland Middle and Goochland High School had their dismissals delayed on Friday.
The assistant superintendent said students and staff were secure inside the schools.
The protests are near the Goochland Courthouse and in connection to the officer-involved shooting death of 18-year-old Xzavier D. Hill.
The schools dismissed around 4 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.