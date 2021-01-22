Forecast: Sharply colder for the weekend and next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After another mild day Friday, temperatures turn sharply colder this weekend
TONIGHT: Fair skies and colder late tonight. Lows mid to upper 20s.
SATURDAY: Sunny. Cold. Highs in the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low to mid 40s.
MONDAY: A cold rainy day. Some mix possible in far northern Virginia (Orange County points north/west). Lows near 30, highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
TUESDAY: Early rain ends, then some clearing. A warmer day. Lows mid 30s and highs lower 50s. (Early Rain Chance: 40%).
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows mid 20s, highs lower 40s.
First Alert: Late next week could bring a shot of wintry weather. Check out what we know now on the First Alert Weather Blog.
THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow possible. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 30s. (Snow Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and cold. Lows low 20s, highs near 40.
