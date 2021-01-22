Driver charged after tractor-trailer overturns in Hanover

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer driver was charged after it overturned on Interstate 95 on a ramp in Hanover County.
Troopers were called on Jan. 22 around 3:49 p.m. to the crash on Interstate 95 on the ramp to Route 54 west.
Police said a 2017 International tractor-trailer was headed north, took the exit ramp, ran off the road to the left, struck the guardrail and overturned.
The driver, James Richardson, 28, of Richmond, was wearing his seat belt and only suffered minor injuries.
Richardson was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control.
The investigation is ongoing.
