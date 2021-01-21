‘Today is the beginning of a new era’: Outlook on impact of Biden-Harris administration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are taking office during a very divisive time in the United States, and a political analyst says it’s going to be a long few days for the pair.
“The first year is going to be a balancing act between getting new initiatives and reversing Trump’s initiatives,” said Dr. Larry Sabato, NBC12′s political analyst and Director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
Dr. Sabato’s main advice to President Biden: Win over a small percentage of conservative-leaning independents, but also some older GOP lawmakers.
“Some of those Republicans would have to be retiring at the next election because otherwise, they’d probably lose,” he said.
Wednesday’s inauguration marks a historic day - not just for the U.S., but also for African-Americans, Asian-Americans, and those in Greek life thanks to Harris. She’s a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, which has a chapter in Richmond.
Mid-Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer King Congleton says she was ecstatic to see “the first African American, first Asian, first woman to hold the second-highest office in the land.”
Alpha Kappa Alpha, the first Black sorority founded in the United States, helped the then-Senator Harris rise up the ranks of the Democratic Party with its 300,000 strong network.
“She garnered our support, so whether that was fundraising, votes, buying t-shirts to support her efforts, getting out her message, she had our total support,” said Richmond Chapter President Monica Darden.
Richmond chapter member Willnette Pegram says Harris’ ascent from Senator to Vice President helps strengthen the outlook of their sorority as a whole.
“The fruits of our labor, we are now seen. Today is the beginning of a new era,” she added.
Richmond Chapter President Monica Darden says on Wednesday, all their members wore pears and Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers as a way to honor the vice president’s signature style.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.