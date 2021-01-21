Chesterfield doctor gives three interventions to help boost COVID-19 resiliency in adults

Why is COVID less severe in Children? And how can we leverage this to improve our immune systems? We all know that COVID not as severe in children as adults. But why and how can learning why, help us. In this first video Dr. Hartman will review the Top 3 causes for the increased risk for severe COVID in adults. https://adc.bmj.com/content/early/2020/11/30/archdischild-2020-320338 #rvaintegrative #educationencouragementempowerment #functionalmedicine #integrativemedicine #traditionalmedicine #lifestylemedicine #holisticnutrition #preventativemedicine #personalizedmedicine #familymedicine #longCOVID #longhaulers #covidlongtermers #chronicillness #postcovidinflammatorysyndrome #PostCovidSyndrome #longtermCOVID #Covid1in20 #ThisIsCovid19 #COVID19 #COVIDvaccinetrial #COVIDupdates