Breaking down what’s inside the COVID-19 vaccines

“The surveillance for side effects has not stopped. Everyone who has been vaccinated, including me, you get a web link to the CDC. I get an email message from the CDC every day where I fill out a little online questionnaire about if I have had any side effects. If I have a headache, fever, or muscle aches or something, and so that vaccine adverse effect surveillance is going on. That’s really important because it was 30,000 people who got the vaccine, now we are up to millions of people who got the vaccine,” Dr. Petri explained.