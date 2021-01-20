VCU Police: Suspect sought after stalking two students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU police is warning students, faculty and residents of a stalker on campus grounds. According to VCU Police, the man is not believed to be a student.
On Jan. 18 at 1:25 p.m., an unknown man followed a female student into the Grace and Broad Residence Center located at 1000 West. Grace Street.
The man continued to follow the student to her room and stuck his foot in the door after she unlocked it. He started talking to the student as if he knew her, however, she did not know him and was able to shut the door.
After leaving, the man returned a short time later and knocked on her door.
The student did not answer the door and the man left the building.
That evening, the same man followed another female student from the 7Eleven in the 1000 block of West Grace Street to her residence.
The student went into the apartment, locked the door and called VCU Police. The man then left the area.
The man was seen on the camera in the lobby of VCU’s Grace and Broad Residence Center wearing a black sweatshirt with “Richmond” in red and white text, jeans, a black belt and white sneakers.
Anyone who has entered a residence hall who is not authorized should contact VCU Police at (804) 828-1234 or by using the LiveSafe app.
