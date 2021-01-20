Va. lawmakers begin taking up dozens of election bills amid swirl of conspiracies

A 7 a.m. subcommittee discussion on the finer points of election administration isn’t normally the type of Virginia General Assembly meeting that leads to anger and hurt feelings.
But with the nation still reeling over departing President Donald Trump’s myriad falsehoods about the 2020 election and the Capitol mob that believed them, these are not normal times.
As Republican delegates pitched ideas early Tuesday morning for how Virginia could reduce confusion and restore public confidence in the election system, some Democrats made clear they weren’t particularly interested in hearing how the party of Trump plans to fix a Trump-driven problem.
Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, insisted there was nothing partisan about her proposal to require the state Department of Elections to quickly publish on its website any official guidance sent to local election administrators. She said it would clear up confusion and “bring transparency to our elections.”
Del. Paul Krizek, D-Alexandria, was skeptical, suggesting the rule might create an opening to sue if the agency failed to post something within the 24 hours outlined in the bill.
