University of Richmond increasing COVID-19 prevalence testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The University of Richmond is going to start increasing COVID-19 prevalence testing, which will include asymptomatic people, to assess the virus on the campus.
The prevalence testing was used during the fall semester as a prevention measure.
“This effort is being undertaken to protect all members of our campus community, thus enhancing the possibility of the University safely and successfully providing the opportunity for in-person instruction throughout the spring semester,” a message to the UofR community said.
The message said all non-remote undergraduate students will be required to participate in regular prevalence testing, which will start the week of Jan. 25 in the former Student Health Center located in the Special Programs Building.
“With the exception of student-athletes, who are required to be tested regularly under the testing regime mandated by the NCAA, we will start by testing each student every two weeks. We will adjust the frequency of testing as conditions warrant during the semester,” the message said.
Each student will sign up for a day and time for the rest of the semester.
The university said that there will be “serious consequences” for students who miss their testing slot.
“This level of testing is a reminder of the responsibility we have to ourselves and the others in our community to do everything we can to protect the health of our community,” the message said.
