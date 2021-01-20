Sheriff’s office warns of phone scammer pretending to be deputy

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam where the scammers pretend to from the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said the caller pretends to be a Louisa County Sheriff’s Office deputy and even uses the name of an actual deputy or detective. They are also spoofing the number so it shows up on the caller ID as the sheriff’s office.
“The victim is told that they either have a warrant for their arrest on a charge, or they have failed to appear for court and are subject to arrest. They further advise the victim that they can take care of these charges by paying to get a pin. The scammer keeps the victim on the phone, then has them obtain the cash, go to a Wells Fargo Bank and deposit it in an ATM account they provide. The scammers state that “deputies are on the way” if the intended victim does not comply,” the sheriff’s office said.
Officials are reminding the public that law enforcement agencies and court systems never call to solicit payment. You should never give personal information out over the phone and hang up calls if you get them.
“These individuals are preying on the fears of others in order to make this scam work. We are trying to educate the public to make sure that this does not happen again,” Chief Deputy Major Ronnie Roberts said.
