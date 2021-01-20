RPS staff vaccine appointments canceled, rescheduled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to Richmond Public Schools, several staff members have had their vaccination appointments inadvertently canceled and rescheduled.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says this happened after the Richmond City Health District had to cancel thousands of appointments and disable the registration link after some people signed up that were not yet eligible.
Kamras says there will be a new registration system and new vaccination events scheduled for February.
He also noted that any RPS employee working in-person right now will be vaccinated during events this week and next week.
