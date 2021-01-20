Police: Man arrested in fatal shooting at Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred at a hotel in Richmond last year.
On June 2, 2020, police responded to the report of a person shot at Rodeway Inn located on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
After arriving on the scene, police located Jermain Stroman lying in a hallway. Stroman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Marquise McCormick was charged with first degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in relation to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
