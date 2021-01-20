News to Know for Jan. 20: Biden to be sworn in as 46th President; Mass vaccination event; Sunny, windy day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s Inauguration Day! Let’s take a look at some top headlines including where you can watch coverage leading up to the ceremony.
Seasonable weather for the next several days with a sunny sky.
Today will be mostly sunny. Isolated showers possible passing early AM. Lows in the low 30s, highs mid 40s.
Joe Biden swears the oath of office at noon Wednesday to become the 46th president of the United States, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.
Biden will look out over a capital city dotted with empty storefronts that attest to the pandemic’s deep economic toll and where summer protests laid bare the nation’s renewed reckoning on racial justice.
On his first day, Biden will take a series of executive actions — on the pandemic, climate, immigration and more — to undo the heart of Trump’s agenda.
City office buildings in downtown Richmond will be closed to the public on Jan. 19 and 20.
This includes offices located in City Hall, 730 East Broad Street and Main Street Station.
While the buildings will be closed to the public, city services will still be available to residents.
Amtrak announced all Northeast Regional trains south of Washington D.C, which includes all stations in Virginia, will be canceled Tuesday and Wednesday amid heightened security concerns following the attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Northeast Regional line won’t be operating in Norfolk, Richmond, Lynchburg or Roanoke on Tuesday or Wednesday. Trains 66, 67, 84, 93, 94, 95, 125, 171, 174 and 176 will not run.
All customers who have been impacted will be contacted directly regarding adjustments to travel plans.
Additionally, Interstate 66 and Interstate 395 bridges connecting Virginia to Washington will be closed from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Thursday, the Virginia Department of Transportation said. The Arlington Memorial Bridge also will be closed.
Over the next three days, the health district plans on administering more than 1,200 vaccines. Those receiving the vaccines this week at the raceway were already provided links to register by their employers late last week.
Those in group 1b who want the next crack at the vaccine will have to fill out the interest form found VAX.RHCD.com to be put on a digital database to be notified for future vaccine events.
Henrico’s Chief of Emergency Management, Jackson Baynard, says this event will be made up of people in group phase 1b which includes police, fire and hazmat crews in addition to K-12 teachers.
The health district also has a call center, which can be reached at 804-205-3501, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can fill out the interest form over the phone through this line.
Richmond Public Schools is strongly considering enacting year-round schooling.
The question now though is what will happen once the current school year comes to a close? That’s where the idea of year-round schooling comes in. That means no big summer break for students but continuous learning throughout the year.
RPS is considering it because some families say their children are falling behind when it comes to learning since every school is virtual right now.
The superintendent believes extending the calendar next school year would help students bounce back.
According to Richmond Public Schools, several staff members have had their vaccination appointments inadvertently canceled and rescheduled.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says there will be a new registration system and new vaccination events scheduled for February.
He also noted that any RPS employee working in-person right now will be vaccinated during events this week and next week.
Middlesex County Public Schools and Dominion Energy celebrated more electric school buses hitting the road in Virginia on Tuesday.
The division received two electric buses as part of Dominion Energy’s electric school bus program.
The electric buses produce zero emissions and are cheaper for districts to operate and maintain.
