Henrico police search for 2 men accused of stealing 3 cartons of cigarettes

Henrico police search for 2 men accused of stealing 3 cartons of cigarettes
Police said the robbery happened in the 4700 block of Finlay Street on Jan. 18. (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM EST - Updated January 20 at 5:46 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for two men accused of stealing three cartons of cigarettes from a store.

Police said the robbery happened in the 4700 block of Finlay Street on Jan. 18.

One suspect was seen wearing a blue knit hat, purple mask, green jacket, blue pants and tan shoes. The second suspect was seen wearing a grey and blue hooded sweatshirt, black mask, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bartol at (804) 501-4865 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.