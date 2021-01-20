Henrico police search for 2 men accused of stealing 3 cartons of cigarettes

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for two men accused of stealing three cartons of cigarettes from a store.
Police said the robbery happened in the 4700 block of Finlay Street on Jan. 18.
One suspect was seen wearing a blue knit hat, purple mask, green jacket, blue pants and tan shoes. The second suspect was seen wearing a grey and blue hooded sweatshirt, black mask, blue jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bartol at (804) 501-4865 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
