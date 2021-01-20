Hanover County creates call center for COVID-19 vaccination questions

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County has set up a call center to answer residents’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The call center is being done in coordination with the Chickahominy Health District, which includes Goochland, New Kent and Charles City.
“Our staff will be prepared to provide the most current information related to the Coronavirus, including the vaccine,” said Deputy County Administrator Jim Taylor.
Taylor says the call center can help people determine when they would become eligible and sign them up for alerts and notifications.
“If the vaccinations are not yet being distributed to the group you are in, we will put your name on the list and reach out to you when your group’s turn has arrived,” Taylor said. “We realize that people want information, and they want to know when they can receive the vaccine. We are working as fast as we can to provide more opportunities to our residents in the weeks and months to come.”
The call center will be open Monday through Friday, except holidays, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you leave a voicemail after business hours, those will be returned the next day.
The number for the call center is 804-365-3240.
Hanover County will also be staffing its own COVID-19 vaccination clinic. More information on that will be released at a later date.
