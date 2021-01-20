Forecast: Mild weather next 2 days before weekend chill

Cold temperatures overnight will yield to mild weather Thursday and Friday

By Jim Duncan | January 20, 2021 at 3:54 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 7:13 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seasonable weather shifts to cold beginning this weekend

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows mid 20s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: Sunny. Cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

First Alert: Next week could bring a shot of wintry weather. Check out what we know now on the First Alert Weather Blog.

MONDAY: A cold rainy day. Some mix northern Virginia. Lows near 30, highs in the low 40s. (Precipitation Chance: 70%)

TUESDAY: Cloudy with chance of mixed precipitation. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 40s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows near 20, highs upper 30s.

