COVID-19 vaccinations begin Wednesday for Henrico Schools employees

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Employees at Henrico County Public Schools will start to be vaccinated for COVID-19 starting on Wednesday.
Teachers and other school workers became eligible to be vaccinated as the Henrico Health District moved into Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan.
Employees are reminded to bring their completed “Screening and Encounter Form” included in their appointment email.
Employees will also need to show their “Appointment Scheduled” or “Appointment Reminder” email, along with bringing their driver’s license, HCPS identification or another form of identification.
