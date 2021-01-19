Want to know which vaccine phase you’re eligible for? Take the survey

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With health districts around Virginia starting to move into different phases of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, there can be some confusion about which phase you are eligible to get the vaccine.
The Virginia Department of Health does NOT have a section for people to sign-up to get the vaccine, but they are able to find out which phase of the rollout they are eligible for.
Right now, health districts are either in Phase 1a or Phase 1b.
To take the survey, CLICK HERE. Again, this is NOT a sign-up for the vaccine, but a way to find out when you can be eligible for it.
You will be asked a series of questions about yourself so you can find out which phase you would fall under.
At the end of the survey, you can enter details to receive more information about the vaccine. It does NOT reserve you a spot or sign you up for the vaccine.
Again, the link to take the survey is HERE.
