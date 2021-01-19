Over 4,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in 24 hours | Positivity rate decreased to 13.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 455,591 new COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 4,515 case increase in the past 24 hours.
A nearly 10,000 case increase was reported on Sunday and is likely due to “exposures during the holidays,” according to VDH.
The health department is also reporting 5,861 deaths and 20,231 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 4,899,081 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased slightly to 13.5%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
Thirteen new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday. The total in the state is now at 2,175.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 52,704 cases associated with the outbreaks.
VDH is also tracking outbreaks at the state’s public and private universities and colleges. Currently, there is only one outbreak reported at Marymount University.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 17,097 cases, 655 hospitalizations, 193 deaths
- Henrico: 16,585 cases, 742 hospitalizations, 323 deaths
- Richmond: 11,636 cases, 613 hospitalizations, 118 deaths
- Hanover: 5,271 cases, 209 hospitalizations, 88 deaths
- Petersburg: 2,196 cases, 115 hospitalizations, 35 deaths
- Goochland: 903 cases, 36 hospitalizations, 7 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
