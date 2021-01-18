First Alert: Cold air likely, wintry weather possible in late January

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The worst of winter may be yet to come for Central Virginia.
There’s a fairly strong signal on our weather forecast computer models for cold temperatures during the final two weeks of January across the Commonwealth. The 10 to 14 day temperature outlook shows colder than average weather through the end of the month.
The average high is in the upper 40s this time of the year, so lower to mid 40s will likely be the rule for much of the next two weeks.
There are also signs of wintry precipitation on several weather forecast models for next week. Our first shot a wintry mix may arrive Monday and/or Tuesday next week. It is too early to know for sure if there will be a wintry mix on Monday or Tuesday. It could end up as just plain rain.
Even if that first shot wintry weather early next week does not pan out, forecast models do hint at another shot for a wintry mix later next week (Thursday/Friday). A lot to watch for the last week of January!
